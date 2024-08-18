MPHO RAMBAU: Global dynamics rapidly reshaping air cargo landscape
Acsa recognises the need to stay ahead of these trends to maintain its competitive edge and enhance its air cargo operations
18 August 2024 - 05:41
The air cargo industry is evolving rapidly due to technological advancements, changing global trade dynamics and increasing emphasis on sustainability.
Global economic shifts, international trade policy disputes and protectionist practices have been intensifying and are starting to have a noticeable impact on cargo demand trends. These intricacies require a thorough examination in order to gain insight that would help in building resilient, agile and eco-friendly business models for the cargo industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.