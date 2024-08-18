ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Future of SA banking is being rewritten
Faster payment processes have shown to be successful
18 August 2024 - 05:48
Banking in South Africa is on the edge of dramatic transformation, but the industry seems to have lost its nerve in making the leap. Initiatives such as BankservAfrica’s rapid payments programme and its PayShap instant payment service maintain the country's banking image as one of the world’s most advanced, yet the average customer does not experience significant change.
“Faster payments programmes in countries with strong government backing have been very successful,” says Dave Glass, CEO and co-founder of Electrum Payments, a fintech company based in Cape Town...
