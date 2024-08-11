SAM MKOKELI: McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook
The rise of Gayton McKenzie is a fascinating phenomenon that says a lot about South Africa. It is also congruent with the global phenomenon that has given rise to fascists such as Donald Trump in the US, Narendra Modi in India, and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.
These figures use popular rhetoric to make complex problems look easy. Scores of people have been disenfranchised in their wake. Lately, a woman born in Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital of immigrant parents has been publicly torched by the words of McKenzie, the sport, arts & culture minister, among others, who say she does not qualify to take part in the Miss SA pageant. That McKenzie has no clue of the constitution he swore to defend when he became minister is glaring. ..
