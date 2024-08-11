LEA-ANNE MOSES: Young women, the tech industry needs you
Women's unique skills and talents are essential to driving innovation and leading companies to new heights
Every four years (or three, if a pandemic wills it), the world’s gaze is interrupted and captured by the Olympics for two and a half weeks of athletic and sporting intrigue. The format is deceptively simple for an event of this scale: thousands of competitors across various disciplines come together, competing across multiple rounds to discern who is stronger, faster or more skilled.
The noble spirit of the Olympics is that “the most important thing is not to win but to take part”. Unfortunately, participants must represent their nation, and divisions by sex are prominent. While physical sports are divided by gender to acknowledge different physical advantages, non-physical sports like shooting and chess also remain segregated. This raises a pertinent question: why?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.