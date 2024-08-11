GUGU LOURIE: When will the big telcos appoint female CEOs?
11 August 2024 - 07:39
August is Women's Month — an apt time to reflect and recommit to removing the proverbial “glass ceiling”.
While we celebrate three decades of democracy, South Africa's listed telcos are yet to appoint a female chief. I am beginning to wonder if in my lifetime I will see a black, capable woman with telecoms expertise and insider knowledge being appointed to run a multibillion-rand listed telco...
