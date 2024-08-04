TOBY CHANCE: Get rid of red tape and allow entrepreneurs to thrive
The vast majority of businesses are family owned, and firms need support if SA is to make inroads on poverty and inequality
04 August 2024 - 07:09
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas laid out his vision for a future South Africa in his book After Dawn, published in 2019, three years after he left office.
South Africa was basking in the afterglow of recently elected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “New Dawn”, meant to usher in a new period of hope after years of state capture. However, since then we have seen further stagnation in our economy and a loss of confidence among business leaders that the government has the courage to make the tough choices needed to rescue the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.