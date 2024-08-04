SAM MKOKELI: Zille needs to keep the truth from sinking the GNU
Internal conflicts, misalignment of goals and poor co-ordination are some of the pitfalls that coalitions face or are collapsed by. Ours has a lack of trust issue, but also a strong need in each of the parties to hold on to state power.
This week, DA federal chair Helen Zille set the cat among the pigeons, again, when she dismissed the concept of a government of national unity. She said the name was just a Cyril Ramaphosa figleaf that allowed him to bring more parties to the partnership, and an easy way to mask the marriage with the DA within the ANC. She is not incorrect. But such frank statements are bound to worsen hostility among the parties, as indicated by the counter-salvo from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. “She can leave,” he said in response...
