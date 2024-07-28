WENDY KNOWLER: Be careful not to hand fraudsters ‘keys to your safe’
28 July 2024 - 07:40
A totally wrong assumption is costing many South Africans dearly — to the point of financial ruin in some cases. It’s this: if a person calls them, claims to be from their bank’s fraud division, alerts them to potentially fraudulent transactions on their account, and shares information about their accounts and spending habits, they must be who they say they are.
How else would they know, right? And with that reassurance, and being anxious about the imminent fraud, they let the caller lead them to divulge numbers that give them access to their bank accounts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.