SAM MKOKELI: Tau’s first tackle, Agoa, a sign of a pivot?
28 July 2024 - 07:21
Parks Tau, the new minister for trade, industry & competition, was in the US this past week trying to recalibrate relations with the world’s biggest economy. It is interesting that Tau chose the US — and not one of the countries in the Brics club, as his first official trip.
His counterpart, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, chose the UK, and not a country in the Global South, for his first voyage. These are signs that South Africa realises where its trade bread is buttered...
