SAFIA JOSEPH: Cost of neglecting mental health in SA workplaces too high to ignore
South Africa faces numerous challenges but often overlooked is the impact of poor mental health, which costs the economy an estimated R161bn a year
28 July 2024 - 06:48
A thriving economy relies on a productive and engaged workforce. However, when employees grapple with mental health challenges their capacity to contribute effectively decreases — and this has critical consequences in business and beyond.
The economic impact of poor mental health is not a matter of speculation; it is backed by alarming statistics. Research indicates that unaddressed mental health conditions cost South Africa’s economy an estimated R161bn a year...
