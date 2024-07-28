NOBESUTHU NDLOVU: Give SMEs the chance to fix education and inequality
It's essential for entrepreneurs to consider innovative solutions for social issues to create a ripple effect for economic growth and increased human resilience
It is essential for entrepreneurs to consider innovative and creative solutions for social issues to create a ripple effect for economic growth and increased human resilience. Creating an adaptable inclusive environment strongly linked to human development for the vulnerable can bridge the social divide.
As we celebrated Mandela Day on July 18, we reflected on what it means for early childhood development, food security and creating just cities 30 years into democracy. Quality care at the early childhood development level plays an important and crucial role in defining the growth paths of lives. ..
