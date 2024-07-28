JOHAN VAN GREUNING: Insurance industry must change with the climate
Protection gap remains significant concern for industry, particularly when it comes to recovery of losses following severe weather-related event
The insurance industry is facing a growing challenge: over the years we have seen a rise in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events attributed to the climate crisis. In 2023 about 240 climate-related events were recorded globally.
In South Africa we are seeing this devastating trend of heavy flooding across different provinces, ravaging homes, properties and vehicles and changing lives instantly. More concerning is the loss of life, which usually has long-lasting implications on family dynamics. Earlier this year, South African researchers predicted 2024 would be a year of “climate and extreme weather events”...
