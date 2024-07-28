GUGU LOURIE: Hidden value in Telkom attracts institutional investors
28 July 2024 - 06:56
Telkom, partially owned by the state, has the smallest market value among South African telecom giants but remains an integral part of the country’s economic and technological infrastructure.
Despite its market value of R11.6bn — compared to giants like Vodacom valued at R201bn and MTN at R142bn — Telkom remains a pivotal player in the telecom sector...
