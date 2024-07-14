SAM MKOKELI: In Cyril’s own words, minus the speechwriters?
14 July 2024 - 05:48
Opening of parliament speeches should be easy if the government did its work in the past year or so. Obviously ours has not done the work and President Cyril Ramaphosa will have sweaty palms as he directs his team to perepare for Thursday's big speech.
We can expect the meeting with his closest aides to work out like this: “I wonder why we have to run around every time the occasion comes around...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.