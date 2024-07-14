KENNY FIHLA: Partnerships with SOEs put just transition on the horizon
14 July 2024 - 05:19
Despite the governance struggles of South Africa’s state-owned companies over the past decade, they will still play a critical role in the local economy as their assets account for a significant percentage of the country’s GDP.
South Africa’s state-owned companies such as Eskom have a vital mandate in driving socioeconomic development and unlocking growth potential not only in the country, but the wider region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.