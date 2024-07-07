SAM MKOKELI: Toxic comedy in the cabinet’s design
Pemmy Majodina, the new minister of water affairs & sanitation, is a breath of fresh air who has done a great job of hiding her management skills and policy know-how. From the OR Tambo school of humility, she doesn’t go around bragging about her water policy or economic management — so long as her boss knows that under her colourful hats lies a world-class brain.
That is why, when Ramaphosa needed a water affairs minister, Majodina was the best candidate. I am surprised the apartheid government did not send her to Robben Island, as I can imagine she must have been one of the brains behind various stages of the struggle...
