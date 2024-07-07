Now’s the time to have your say on food supply competition
Provisional report of the fresh produce market inquiry identifies concerns in the value chain
On June 18, the Competition Commission’s fresh produce market inquiry released its provisional report, setting out the facts and reasoning that it used to reach provisional findings and remedies.
The inquiry spans the entire fresh produce value chain — from the supply of critical inputs for farming such as fertiliser, seeds and agrochemicals down to the storefront prices faced by consumers. Its purpose was to consider whether there are features (such as market structures, concentration levels or barriers to entry) that could distort, impede or restrict competition. If there are such features there is an obligation to remedy them to ensure a more level-playing field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.