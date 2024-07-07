ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data repatriation: not all silver linings are in the cloud
Without cloud computing, the digital world or the 2020s would look very different. Imagine no Netflix, no Uber, no Spotify. Well, many of us can and do live without them, but they are so dominant in this era; they define the connected human. In the business world much the same applies.
Cloud computing enhances anything from logistics to accounting to access to company resources. The obvious and enormous benefits of the cloud to organisations resulted in a rush among companies to move all the applications and data to the cloud in the last decade. When the pandemic struck, it was the cloud that saved numerous businesses and made possible the remote working revolution. But some would say it went too far...
