Opinion EPHRAIM SEHLOHO: SA’s energy transition a model for Africa South Africa's response to energy shortfall a lesson for sub-Sahara Africa B L Premium

Africa's energy sector is experiencing a profound transition, driven mainly by policy and regulatory interventions by many countries to transition to a zero-carbon energy system and promote socioeconomic development objectives. In addition to securing energy security, there is a need to increase access to affordable and reliable energy for people across the region.

The African Development Bank estimates that over 640-million people in Africa have no access to energy, corresponding to an electricity access rate for African countries of just over 40%, the lowest in the world. Per capita energy consumption in Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) is 180kWh, compared to 13,000kWh per capita in the US and 6,500kWh in Europe...