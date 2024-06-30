ANDY SEARLE: Digital skills vital to boost South Africa’s tourism sector
30 June 2024 - 05:30
South Africa’s travel and tourism industry has a heavy weight to carry. Given the country’s abundant natural beauty, the sector has traditionally been a vital cog in South Africa’s economic growth engine, and it is now expected to drive economic recovery.
According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s “Economic Impact Report”, the sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 7% over the next decade, far outpacing the overall economic growth rate. The sector is also expected to create more than 800,000 jobs to reach more than 1.9-million by 2032...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.