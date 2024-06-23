SAM MKOKELI: It may be a GNU spring, but ‘short winter blanket’ syndrome looms
It remains to be seen if the new partners can introduce a new culture to create more pockets of excellence within the state
23 June 2024 - 09:05
We will see the “short-winter blanket” syndrome as the new coalition cabinet takes off. Being strange bedfellows, the coalition partners will tussle over whether the blanket should cover the head or the toes.
John Steenhuisen is set to lead the DA's contingent to Pretoria, with the ANC trying to work out ways to limit their potential to shine. But whatever the case, it's impossible for the ANC to take all the blanket for itself...
