HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Exchange controls in South Africa: an 81-year legacy
Ongoing reforms aim to modernise and simplify exchange control measures, fostering a more open and investment-friendly environment
Exchange controls, now known as financial surveillance, have been a pivotal component of South Africa’s economic policy for 81 years. Initially introduced during World War 2, these controls aimed to manage and preserve the country’s scarce foreign exchange reserves, ensuring they were used to benefit the economy. Despite being controversial at times, they have played a crucial role in stabilising the economy during periods of political and economic uncertainty.
Infancy (1939-1950s): Exchange controls began as emergency finance regulations in 1939, requested by the UK to restrict fund outflows to non-sterling area countries. After the war, these controls expanded to include sterling area countries. Up until the late 1950s, these controls were relatively inconsequential but started tightening as economic conditions demanded stricter regulations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.