ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI can’t take the farmer out of farming
Agriculture in Africa is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI), but the role of the farmer remains indispensable.
23 June 2024 - 06:56
Agriculture in Africa is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI), but there is still one element it cannot replace. Despite dramatic technological advances in the sector in recent decades, the role of the farmer remains indispensable.
This was the message delivered last week, surprisingly, at a conference in Europe by a world leader in the field — from Eswatini. Rob Coombe, group IT manager of Royal Eswatini Sugar (RES), delivered the keynote speech at the Sapphire conference hosted by software giant SAP in Barcelona, with a case study that encapsulates 21st-century farming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.