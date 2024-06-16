ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Crucial need for ‘deep ownership’ of corporate cybersecurity
Building a safe corporate culture is as important as ensuring your company has all the latest technology
Who knew that cybersecurity was not about just sticking a firewall on the edges of the corporate network? Well, it is, but if that’s all you’re doing, you’re already in trouble. At the Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual cybersecurity conference, re:Inforce, held in Philadelphia this year, a constant refrain was that cybersecurity is as much about corporate culture as it is about technology.
Chris Betz — who joined AWS as its chief information security officer last year from Capital One, where he played the same role — told a media briefing that what struck him when he joined the company was the systems and processes it used to invest in culture. “It’s not just about having a strong security culture — it’s about having the systems and processes to deliberately invest in and nurture that culture,” he said...
