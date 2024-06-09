ZANDILEMAKHOBA: Neophyte GNU faces tough economic balancing act
How much ‘national unity’ will a brand-new government be able to muster among its members — and how will it balance investor views with the demands of the populace?
09 June 2024 - 07:09
The elections mark the first time since 1994 that the ANC has lost its outright majority, leading to great uncertainty about what the country’s seventh administration will look like.
The past week has been a frenzy of hypotheses and possible scenarios as various stakeholders tried to figure out what kind of coalition would take over, or whether we’d once again take the path of a government of national unity (GNU). Now that the ANC has chosen the latter, we have to consider what it will mean for economic policies. ..
