WENDY KNOWLER: Breach of personal data points to necessity of biometrics
The impersonators know where their targets live, and where their valuable assets are at night
09 June 2024 - 07:06
A bunch of people with sinister intentions called Discovery Insure agents over the course of a few weeks recently and pretended to be 19 separate policyholders, asking for their schedules to be e-mailed to them. And those agents obliged.
Another 21 clients with other insurance companies also had policy schedules e-mailed to impersonators in the same targeted attack, according to Discovery Insure. The insurer claims there is no obvious link between the mix of clients who were targeted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.