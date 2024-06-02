VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Goodbye coal plants means ‘hello darkness, my old friend’
Despite what the cynics say, the respite from load-shedding is proof of the need to keep our coal-fired power plants running
02 June 2024 - 05:47
The two-month stretch without load-shedding has elicited three notable reactions.
The first is from cynics, including politicians, who described it as an election ploy to get the governing party re-elected. This cynicism elevates political mistrust above engineering efforts at the power utility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.