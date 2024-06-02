NEWSMAKER
‘Urgent need for new skills to match energy transition’
NBI CEO Shameela Soobramoney says education needs to be fit for purpose to reap economic benefits
02 June 2024 - 06:01
Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative (NBI), says South Africa needs to “reorientate” its education system to provide skills for a low carbon economy as a matter of urgency.
“There is an urgency around the fact that the transition to a low carbon economy has already begun and the skills set is needed already.”..
