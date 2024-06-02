DONDO MOGAJANE: Private sector can help in guiding SA towards a prosperous future
There’s an adage that says, “Never place your eggs in one basket.” Yet, as the election chatter grows louder, a concerning note keeps resounding above the noise. This is the idea that appears to place the responsibility for South Africa’s entire economic future squarely on the shoulders of whichever political party wins or coalition emerges.
The government and the president certainly have a vital role to play in shaping our economic and policy environments. However, it’s important to remember that the private sector, not the public sector, is South Africa’s biggest job creator. The private sector employs the vast majority of the country’s workforce and, as such, has an equally significant role to play as an economic driver...
