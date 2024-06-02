Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Using AI to make sense of the sounds of whales, bees and babies too The findings of tech-driven studies overturn the long-held notion that complex communication is unique to humans B L Premium

When the Roman scholar Pliny the Elder said Africa always brings forth something new, he wasn’t thinking about Nigeria — his countrymen had barely reached West Africa. But today he would hardly be talking about anywhere else.

In the realms of artificial intelligence (AI), there is always something new out of Africa and Nigeria. One of the latest innovations may well change the lives of parents around the world. From a start-up called Ubenwa Health, it’s called Nanni AI, and is described as an AI-powered translation app for babies...