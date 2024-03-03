Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter firm on refusal to release Zuma’s tax records
Kieswetter says he is only compelled to release the information if it shows evidence of a crime
03 March 2024 - 05:40
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he won't budge on his refusal to release former president Jacob Zuma's tax records despite a Constitutional Court ruling that blanket tax secrecy is unconstitutional.
“The Constitutional Court ruling is not an open-ended instruction for us to give information whenever it is requested. There's a clear set of criteria that we have to apply.”..
