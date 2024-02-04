Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘It’s now a war against sabotage of infrastructure’
Telkom security chief Sepadi Nkadimeng urges tougher legislation against infrastructure theft
04 February 2024 - 06:05
Sepadi Nkadimeng, executive for corporate security and investigations at Telkom, says the government must urgently create legislation and special courts to combat the crisis of infrastructure vandalism.
“Infrastructure vandalism is actually getting out of hand. Though we're trying to manage it from our side it is now attacking the entire country, no longer just certain individual entities like ourselves.”..
