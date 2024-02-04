ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: From the land of the long white cloud to that bigger cloud
From modest beginnings in the Antipodes, Xero has broken into global markets and cracked the big time in Palo Alto
04 February 2024 - 06:03
We always assume that major, mature markets are not ideal for new entrants, as the incumbents they are up against are huge and invulnerable.
It was fascinating, then, to see a start-up from New Zealand, with its most enthusiastic markets in countries like South Africa, appoint a CEO based in Silicon Valley. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, a Tanzania-born veteran of companies such as Amazon and Google, took the reins of cloud accounting firm Xero just over a year ago, with her office in Palo Alto, California...
