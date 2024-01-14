SAM MKOKELI: South Africa makes brave foreign stand from rickety home base
There is no better country to stake a claim in the debate about the conflict between Israel and Palestine
South Africa's case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a rare instance of Pretoria punching above its weight. Owing to its history of overcoming apartheid, there is no better country than South Africa to stake a claim in the debate about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The move is a step that seems reminiscent of the Nelson Mandela era, where South Africa took a firm stand in global politics. Mandela's successor, Thabo Mbeki also had a profound interest in international affairs. Whatever the outcome of the litigation, South Africa will have nailed its colours to the mast when it comes to humanitarian suffering and injustice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.