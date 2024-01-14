JAMES MACKAY: South Africa can turn the energy crisis into economic opportunity
Rapid deployment of renewables and co-operation between government and business are signs of progress
14 January 2024 - 06:32
There is an old saying: “Never waste a good crisis” — and load-shedding has given us two opportunities to prove its value.
First, the country has demonstrated that we can rapidly deploy new renewable generation and advance the energy transition. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.