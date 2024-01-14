IMRAN SAYED: Creating a fast lane for black industrialists — and the economy
The IDC is encouraging the expansion of the automotive sector, which has tremendous potential to create jobs and boost growth
14 January 2024 - 06:05
It is indisputable that South Africa, to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, requires as many industrialists as possible.
By creating new businesses and innovative ideas, industrialists can generate economic value for their communities and help to spread economic power, which is often concentrated in the hands of a few large companies, to the disenfranchised. In this manner, we can add more jobs than is possible when we only have a few large corporates dominating the economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.