AKHONA QENGQE: Col Sanders is smiling with pride
KFC’s Add Hope programme, run in collaboration with Gift of the Givers, is its flagship social responsibility project
14 January 2024 - 05:55
Corporate philanthropy, social responsibility, social justice, social investment, charity — call it what you will. It is not a new concept.
Businesses have been donating to charity and setting up foundations for years. However, companies are increasingly incorporating corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their business plans, values and ethos as they find that giving back is the best way to take their business forward...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.