ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Young, African and hooked on social media
Africa is one of the top two regions in the world for social media use by the younger generations, says ad agency Aleph
Social media networks have become so ingrained in our daily lives that we tend to forget that the phenomenon is only 15 years old in terms of mainstream use. We also tend to forget that, for almost all of the most popular social networks, aside from Twitter, the early users were teenagers or students.
As social media normalised across age groups, the apparent generational barriers vanished towards the end of the last decade. There was a sense that the youngest users were abandoning the traditional platforms for the new — first Instagram, then Snapchat and now TikTok. It’s obvious that these will also eventually become “old”, and the next young thing will take over...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.