VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Grey areas in the green transition
The climate crisis is a far more nuanced challenge than a black and white contest between fossil fuel villains and renewables angels
10 December 2023 - 06:25
Climate change debates in South Africa sometimes come across as a contest between the environmental angels who lobby for renewables and the environmental villains who advocate for fossil fuels.
Added to this simplistic perception is the unfortunate narrative that South Africa, which contributes 1% of global carbon emissions, holds the keys to the just energy transition. South African companies such as Eskom, Standard Bank and Sasol, which are associated with investment in fossil fuels, are often the targets of the “angels”...
