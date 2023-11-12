Opinion SAM MKOKELI: The ANC’s role in rugby is clear in the Eastern Cape B L Premium

Did you see how East London outdid itself last week as it welcomed the Springboks?

One of the standout photographs poignantly showed crowds of people lining the streets of Duncan Village, a township five minutes from the city's CBD. It looked like the protests of yesteryear, except that the police cars were white instead of the notorious “mellow yellow” of the apartheid security apparatus...