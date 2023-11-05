CHRIS BARRON: Whistleblowers ‘should get a cut of fines’
Incentives and prosecutions are key to killing corruption, says outgoing EOH CEO Stephen van Coller
05 November 2023 - 06:13
If South Africa is serious about dealing with corruption it must encourage whistle-blowers by giving them a percentage of the fines levied on the culprits they help to expose, says Stephen van Coller, outgoing CEO of technology services group EOH.
Van Coller is one of the most credible authorities on the subject after winning a five-year battle to pull EOH out of a multi-billion-rand cesspit of corruption which destroyed 99% of its value...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.