Newsmaker
We are losing the war against cash-in-transit heists, says Fidelity boss
Sixteen guards killed in 250 attacks this year, says Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann
22 October 2023 - 07:59
“It's really, really becoming a war out there”, says Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, the largest cash transport company in South Africa.
Cash-in-transit (CIT) heists characterised by “meticulous planning” and “incredible violence” have increased by 30% since last year, he says...
