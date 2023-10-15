WENDY KNOWLER: Beware the ‘no-response’ catch that can make you pay
A lot of people miss e-mails and SMSs, so it’s unfair to consider a lack of response as consent. But still, it happens
15 October 2023 - 06:14
It’s illegal for companies to make an offer to their existing clients — one they call a “value add” but which comes at an extra cost, of course — and then regard their lack of response as a yes.
The Consumer Protection Act term for that is “negative option marketing” and the reasoning is that a lot of people miss e-mails and SMSs, so it’s unfair to consider a lack of response as consent. But still, it happens...
