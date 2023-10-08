SAM MKOKELI: Derby didn’t make the wheels fall off all by herself
Anyone putting up their hand for that role in the current environment should be assumed certifiably mad
08 October 2023 - 07:20
Many have celebrated the fall of Transnet boss Portia Derby, as though executive leadership was the sole cause of the entity's disintegration. Now that the Transnet crisis has been personalised around her, you may think the problem is solved and a suitable replacement is around the corner.
Hardly. Anyone putting up their hand for that role in the current environment should be assumed certifiably mad, or a chancer...
