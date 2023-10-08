Newsmaker
Apocalypse soon for economy over burgeoning debt
The government needs to act urgently to reverse the loss of confidence in financial markets, says Victor Mphaphuli
08 October 2023 - 07:30
Failure by the government to take the necessary action to reverse the “terrible” loss of confidence in financial markets could lead to catastrophe, says Victor Mphaphuli, head of fixed income at Stanlib, South Africa’s largest fixed income manager.
The clearest indication of this loss of confidence is last month’s financial stability review by the Reserve Bank, which shows the extent to which foreign investors have dumped South African government bonds over the past five years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.