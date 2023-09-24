WENDY KNOWLER: Key evidence — do you know what secrets your car key holds?
'Insurers will find any reason to decline a claim'
24 September 2023 - 08:02
Insurers will find any reason to decline a claim. Many consumers believe that, and it’s certainly true that insurers have been found to have rejected claims without the necessary justification — last year 29% of complaints lodged against insurers by their clients were resolved by the Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance either totally or partly in the consumers’ favour.
But clearly many claims are rejected on solid grounds, ranging from misrepresentation and failing to abide by the terms — such as fitting a car tracking device or arming an alarm system — to dishonesty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.