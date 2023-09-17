ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI makes big leap into business
There is no question that this AI opportunity is going to change everything for all of us, says expert
17 September 2023 - 06:23
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution that has swept the world over the past nine months reached deep into the business world this week, promising a revolution in sales and customer relations management (CRM).
The world’s biggest annual software conference, Dreamforce in San Francisco, hosted by global CRM leader Salesforce, saw the launch of a “conversational AI assistant” called Einstein Copilot. In effect, it is the sales and CRM equivalent of ChatGPT, the “generative AI” chatbot launched by OpenAI at the end of November last year...
