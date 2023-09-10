SAM MKOKELI: Treasury will need president’s support for cuts
With elections looming, the ruling party will demand more open spending taps
10 September 2023 - 07:53
Many civil servants have scars from brushes with politicians over the past decade, and such horrors may flare up again.
Senior managers, for example, were forced to lick their wounds in London when Jacob Zuma cancelled an investment roadshow addressed by then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.