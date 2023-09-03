CHRIS BARRON: Infrastructure rollout hit by government 'capacity gap'
ISA head Alec Moemi says private sector help in preparing projects starting to produce results
03 September 2023 - 07:01
Alec Moemi, the head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), says a lack of capacity at all levels of government is delaying the rollout of infrastructure, which President Cyril Ramaphosa identified as key to economic growth five years ago.
“One of the biggest weaknesses we've identified is a capacity gap among the project sponsors in municipalities, provincial and national government departments and state- owned enterprises. They have struggled to get out of the starting blocks.”..
