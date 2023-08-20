WENDY KNOWLER: Don’t let a repair rogue steal your appliance
Beware of fake repairers found on Google who want to take your appliance away to fix it: You may never see it again
20 August 2023 - 06:14
Google is not always your friend. Search for a brand of trainers in your city, for example, and among the top search results you will most likely find a site that looks legitimate, but if you pay close attention to the web address (URL), you’ll spot the work of a scammer, often in the form of a missing letter.
If you lock yourself out of your house and google locksmiths in your area, you will most certainly get a quick response from someone whose intention is to charge you several times the going rate for their service...
